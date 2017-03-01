Sasikala’s Nephew TTV Dinakaran Gets A New Promotion

Chennai, Mar 01: VK Sasikala’s nephew and parliamentarian TTV Dinakaran, is being designated as Special Representative of the Tamil Nadu Government in New Delhi with a status of senior Minister.

He is also bearing the post of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam(AIADMK) deputy general secretary in Party.

Chinamma’s nephew, Dinakaran’s appointment in the party’s senior position has caused an uproar in the state.

In 2011 former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa expelled TTV Dinakaran from the party and Poes Garden . However, VK Sasikala accepted Dinakaran’s regret and reinstated him back into AIADMK on the day she was convicted in disproportionate asset case on February 14.

With this promotion, Dinakaran can now sit in the Tamil Nadu State Secretariat and also hold office in Delhi’s Tamil Nadu house, and hence getting closer to state governance.

TTV Dinakaran will soon be the go to person for senior officials as he will liaise between the Tamil Nadu state and the central government on pending projects.

It may be recalled that there were reports that Tamil Nadu Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao rejected the induction of TTV Dinakaran as he is facing court cases and also an Enforcement Directorate inquiry. And he is also not an MLA.

But the VK Sasikala faction of the AIADMK was keen to accommodate him at some level, especially where Dinakaran can have access to the files of the Government of Tamil Nadu.

Now, this position as Special Representative will give him the entry into the administrative system.

TTV Dinakaran, who is the son of VK Sasikala’s sister (late) Vanithamani, is tipped off as Chinnamma’s right-hand man.

The recently-appointed deputy general secretary of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, was booked under the Foreign Exchange Regulation Act (FERA), after the Enforcement Directorate(ED) had detected large cash deposits in Dinakaran’s bank accounts during 1991-1996, during Jayalalithaa’s first term as chief minister of Tamilnadu.

Recently, the Madras High Court, while delivering the judgment in the case, had asked TTV Dinakaran to pay a penalty of Rs 25 crore-a fine the Enforcement Directorate had earlier slapped on him.