Sasikala’s parole ends today, shall report to Parappana Agrahara jail in Bengaluru at 6 PM

Chennai/Tamil Nadu, October 12: As the five-day parole of AIADMK leader V K Sasikala, for visiting her ailing husband has ended, she would go back to the Bengaluru Parappana Agrahara central jail on Thursday.

Sasikala’s husband Natarajan was admitted to Gleneagles Global Health City, a hospital in Chennai after he suffered from multiple organ failures. Reportedly, he was waiting for a suitable liver and kidney. And last week he had undergone the transplantation of both the organs. Sasikala visited her husband M Natarajan at the Gleneagles Global Health City hospital in Chennai on all five days of her parole period, including today.

According to Gleneagles Global Health City, where Natarajan (74) underwent organ transplantations on October 4 and a tracheostomy two days later, is recovering well. Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa had also undergone tracheostomy a year ago in November.

There were reports that Jayalalithaa was speaking through the tracheostomy tube. It is a procedure in which a tube is inserted into the patient’s windpipe to open the restricted airway and to enable breathing.

Sasikala was evicted from the AIADMK during last month by Chief Minister K Palaniswami group, under the influence of O Panneerselvam, during the discussions on the merger. She arrived in Chennai on the night of October 6.

Sasikala had been sent to the Parapana Agrahara central jail during 2017 February after the Supreme Court upheld her conviction by a special court in a disproportionate assets case. Her relatives Ilavarasi and V N Sudhakaran are also serving four-year jail terms in the same case.

Sasikala was granted an emergency parole from October 7 to 11, on several strict conditions, including a gag order to prevent her from talking to media.

She was asked not to get involved in any political or public activities. She was not even permitted to stay other than one particular house of her sister.

60-year-old Sasikala had been directed to report back to the Parappana Agrahara Jail in Bengaluru on October 12 by 6 PM.