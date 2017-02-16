Sasikala’s spends night on floor, tamarind rice for breakfast

Bengaluru, Feb 16: Fromer AIADMK interim secretary VK Sasikala, who is now known as prisoner number 9324 slept on the floor of her prison cell at Bengaluru Central jail.

She reached jail yesterday evening after a rebuke from the Supreme Court over her tardiness in surrendering to the court after she was convicted on Tuesday.

The 61-year-old chief of Tamil Nadu’s ruling AIADMK is sharing a cell with two other women, one of them her sister-in-law Ilavarasi, who was also convicted by the Supreme Court in the same disproportionate assets case.

While Sasikala has asked for the facilities of a Class I prisoner — a television set, home-cooked food and non-vegetarian meals twice a week, a cot and a fan — she was refused the request. However, a decision on providing her a cot to sleep on will be taken by doctors today.

Jail officials told NDTV that Sasikala had a breakfast of tamarind rice with chutney and meditated for a few minutes.

Unconfirmed reports also say that she has been assigned candle-making in jail.

Sasikala has already spent three weeks in the same prison in 2014, along with former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, who was Accused No 1 in the case.

Sasikala, who took charge of the AIADMK after Jayalalithaa’s death in December has attempted to secure her hold over the party by inducting her family and loyalists in key positions. She picked loyalist E Palanisamy for Chief Ministerial candidate, and brought back two nephews who had been expelled by Jayalalithaa in 2011.