Satanic worship is more of a business with huge turnover using drugs and women in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram/Kerala, November 30: Shocking reports reveal that Gods own country, Kerala is turning to be obsessed with occult practices like astral projection, Ojo board, Satan worships.

According to reports, Satan worship is mainly focused at Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode. The main agenda behind these worship is, apart from accepting the reality, people want to live in an illusion, to obtain quick money as well as to allure women.

The worshipers usually grab the attention of certain weak minded people suffering from depression, loneliness, isolation and those who are introverts.

Source says that, more than believing in a myth, there is a hidden business behind the satan worships. Drugs mafia are the main sponsors of Satanic worship centres.

Abundant usage of drugs and the arrival of foreigners from other countries are the main cause of the growth of such satanic worship centres in Kerala. People with such evil worships are found very much addictive to drugs and women. Actually, the satanic worship is the business of drugs and sex in disguise. The worship, in turn, keeps them alive in their business with a good number of customers.

The free use, as well as free availability of drugs and uncontrolled sex, is the essence of the business, which is capable of attracting youngsters to the so-called Satanic worships. Drugs and women would be supplied free of cost until the customer becomes addicted to both.

Reportedly, a Satanic follower had killed his family members including parents was reported as a case of astral projection. Through this, he tried to detach human souls from their bodies.

Four members of his family were murdered in their own house at Nanthankode area, close to the Kerala chief minister’s residence in Thiruvananthapuram.

Accused Cadell Jeanson Raja, is now in jail.



Some of the hidden perspectives of ritual activity are:

Astral projection

Astral projection is a term used in esotericism to describe a willful out-of-body experience, a supposed form of telepathy, that assumes the existence of a soul or consciousness called an “astral body” that is separate from the physical body and capable of travelling outside it throughout the universe.

Ojo board

Ojo board is a flat board marked with the letters of the alphabet, the numbers 0–9, the words “yes”, “no”, “hello” (occasionally), and “goodbye”, along with various symbols and graphics.

It uses a small heart-shaped piece of wood or plastic called a planchette Participants place their fingers on the planchette, and it is moved about the board to spell out words. “Ouija” is a trademark of Husbrobut is often used Generically to refer to any talking board. According to Hasbro, players take turns asking questions and then “wait to see what the Planchette spells out” for them.

It is known that Kerala has become one of the safe heavens for Satanic evil worshipers. At least some of the people whom we meet daily or occasionally may be a Satanic worshiper. Anyone of us could be invited at any time to the show.

But beware, once you fall, the Satan worshipers know how to make you unable to wake up. Because after all, money matters, it is a business of crores using the mask of poor Satan.