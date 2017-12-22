Satellite photographs of deadly wildfires on Earth in 2017

Satellite photographs of deadly wildfires on Earth in 2017. Photo: Twitter.

California/US, Dec 22: In the year 2017, many memorable world events have occurred. Among those, there are certain deadly natural disasters, amazing technological innovations and geopolitical actions.

When humans struggled on Earth, the satellites orbiting around has captured several of these events with jaw-dropping details.

DigitalGlobe – a satellite-imaging company that uses a fleet of orbiting satellites to take 100 terabytes’ worth of new pictures of Earth each day – released a collection of remarkable space-based photography, reports businessinsider.in.

