Mumbai, September 19: Satendra Singh Shekhawat is not the successful businessman he appears to be but a professional luxury car thief who has stolen 20 odd luxury cars from 5 star hotels.

A certified MBA in marketing, Shekhawat dresses in the most select attire and exudes an impression of a high-ranking businessman. In actual fact, he is a seasoned luxury car thief who has over 20 stolen cars to his credit. He speaks fluent English and has an Apple iPhone, rushlane.com.

Such is his demeanor, which guards at the hotel never doubt or stop him when he approaches them and picks up the keys to a luxury vehicle. While he has followed this same modus operandi at a number of 5-star hotels across Gurgaon, Pune and Mumbai, has finally landed in the police net on Tuesday. The cops have recovered an Audi Q7 from his possession that he picked up from Hotel Holiday Inn.



Shekhawat has been earlier arrested on three occasions and has also been in jail in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan for similar crimes.

Following this arrest, 8 such luxury car theft cases have come to light with the latest being at the Holiday Inn, Atrocity, in New Delhi. In his usual style, Shekhawat picked up the keys to the luxury car after pretending to talk on his phone near the valet parking desk but was captured on CCTV.

Police teams traced the suspect on September 12 after a tip-off that Shekhawat was about to approach Hyatt Regency Hotel. A trap was laid and Shekhawat fell for it. On questioning, it was revealed that he is an interstate criminal and would sell off these luxury vehicles to his associates who would use these to transport narcotics from Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.

