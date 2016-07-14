Satyender Jain’s daughter resigns as head of Mohalla clinic project after controversy

New Delhi, July 14: Soumya Jain, daughter of Health Minister of Delhi Satyendra Jain, who was put in charge of the Delhi government’s mohalla clinic project has resigned.

The BJP government in Delhi had demanded the cancellation of the appointment, sparking another controversy among many that AAP is recieving lately.

Soumya worked on an honorary basis for the post, and has now resigned after recieving opposition from both BJP and Congress, because of her lack of experience in the field.

The health minister had earlier told THE INDIAN EXPRESS, “She is a qualified architect. She was the one who came up with the design of the clinics. In fact, she is penning a book on the advent and implementation of mohalla clinics in Delhi. She used to work earlier but has now dedicated herself to the mission. She will be on the job till the implementation is over, which will happen in a few months.”

She had also been designated as advisor to the health secretary-cum-mission director of the National Health Mission.

Satish Upadhyay, Delhi BJP chief told THE INDIAN EXPRESS that the appointment reeks of corruption.

“Nepotism in appointments and corruption in administration has reached its climax under the Kejriwal government. On the one hand the Chief Minister appointed workers connected with the party and various NGOs on co-terminus basis and on the other, hundreds of others have been appointed as advisers. Mohalla Clinics have been opened in the houses of party workers providing them means of income. The appointment of the daughter of the Health Minister of Delhi as adviser for the Aam Aadmi Mohalla Clinics is a case of conflict of interest and this appointment should be cancelled immediately,” he said.

The team she is in-charge of is tucked away in a corner room on the ninth floor of the Delhi Secretariat. Seven people with laptops are figuring out the logistics for a mohalla clinic, guided by a doctor from the health department.

The room is named after the new initiative of the health department — AAMC (Aam Aadmi Mohalla Clinic) management centre.

While a majority of those working in her team are paid, Soumya works on an honorary basis. She keeps herself busy doing field rounds of AAMCs, while her team works on the logistics.