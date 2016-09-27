Satyendra Jain’s googly: Claims innocence on IT dept’s notice over hawala transfers, challenges media to cover Arvind Kejriwal’s next big expose

New Delhi, September 27: Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain, who has come under the scanner of the Income Tax department for allegedly indulging in hawala transfers worth nearly Rs. 17 crores, on Tuesday said it was a reassessment and he was only called as a witness.

The IT department has asked Jain to appear before it on October 4.

“I have been called here as a witness. This is nothing sensational like the way you have been showing it on the television. You will show anything..Some assessment of companies is taking place. I had some investment in those companies four or five years back. They want to enquire about that,” Jain told the media.

Jain said he had invested in those companies, but now he doesn’t have any connection with them.

“When I had contested elections for the first time, I dissociated myself from these companies. I don’t have knowledge of any transactions. Will you prove the charges? Let them prove. The Income Tax Department is saying this is an assessment, not an investigation. This is a notice of reassessment,” he added.

The health minister also added that within the next two days, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal would “expose” something big in the assembly and dared the media to broadcast it.

“After two days, the chief minister will expose the matter and that’s why you are being nervous. He will expose the matter in the Vidhan Sabha.those channels which have guts.show it live. If Times Now has guts, show it. Your Times Now will be blacked out,” he added.

According to the IT Department, four companies of Jain have illegally transferred Rs. 17 crores while he received cheques issued to these companies.

He is alleged to have used that money to buy properties near unauthorised colonies.

Four companies belonging to Jain are under I-T scanner are – Indo metal impax, Akinchan developers Pvt Ltd, Paryas Info solution and Manglyatan projects.