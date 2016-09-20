Saudi Airlines jet isolated ‘under threat’ hoax in Philippines

Manila,Sept20:A Saudi Airlines jet has been isolated at Manila airport in the Philippines, after the pilot was advised that the plane was under threat, Reuters reports citing communications from the control tower.

Metropolitan Manila’s police chief is heading to the airport, stating there is a “situation” there, local radio reports.

Philippine airport officials say Saudia Airlines plane mistakenly sent a distress call before landing at Manila’s airport.

Conejero reports several airport and police vehicles entering the area where Saudi Airlines flight SVA 872 is placed in isolation. pic.twitter.com/RPp3ULE6bv — ABS-CBN News Channel (@ANCALERTS) September 20, 2016

The plane, identified as SVA 872, landed at Manila airport at 3pm local time. It arrived from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. According to local ABS-CBN channel, there may be around 300 passengers onboard.

Some local reports on Twitter suggest the plane may have been hijacked. Other reports say the pilot could have pushed the alert button by mistake.