Saudi Arabia: Digital platforms to give entire world a window to view Hajj

Jeddah/Saudi Arabia/August 30: Officially, two digital platforms were launched by the ministry of culture and information (MOCI) of Saudi Arabia on which the entire world could watch Hajj through a window. This will also provide information and insight to pilgrims in Makkah as well as to its audience globally.

The platform provides an open window onto their journeys and invites the world to learn and share in the true values of Islam.

SaudiWelcomesTheWorld.org conveys a message of compassion and inclusion to the entire world, both near and far. It tells the stories of the millions of pilgrims of every ethnicity, race, colour, and culture, who undertake what is for many the height of their spiritual lives.

according to reports, It complements the media portal Hajj2017.org which provides information, updates and news about Hajj 2017. Through this portal, journalists will be able to access and download media materials such as images, infographics and press releases. The portal will also allow users access to all official live stream channels.

Hajj is one of the five pillars of Islam and comprises a journey to Makkah to perform religious rituals described in the Koran. Every adult Muslim is obligated to make the pilgrimage at least once in their lives provided that they are physically and financially able.

More than 1.5 million pilgrims have already arrived – in Saudi Arabia and some 500,000 more pilgrims are expected to come to perform Hajj, which starts on August 30 and ends on September 4.