Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt and Bahrain cut diplomatic ties with Qatar over encouraging terrorism.

Riyadh/Saudi Arabia, June 5: Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Bahrain have broken off diplomatic relations and all land sea and air contacts with fellow Gulf Arab state Qatar over allegations that the latter is encouraging terrorism and extremism.

Riyadh has accused Qatar of backing terrorism and extremism, while Bahrain has charged Qatar with interfering in its internal affairs.

Saudi Arabia had decided to sever diplomatic and consular relations with Qatar “proceeding from the exercise of its sovereign right guaranteed by international law and the protection of national security from the dangers of terrorism and extremism,”The Guardian has reported.

Saudi Arabia said the move was necessary to protect the kingdom from what it described as terrorism and extremism.

Bahrain’s foreign affairs ministry issued a statement that it would withdraw its diplomatic mission from Doha within 48 hours and that all Qatari diplomats should leave Bahrain within the same period.

The ministry’s statement said Qatari citizens needed to leave Bahrain within two weeks and that air and sea traffic between the two countries would be halted. It wasn’t immediately clear how that would affect Qatar Airways, one of the region’s major long-haul carriers.(ANI)