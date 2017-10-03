Saudi Arabian woman activist Sahar Nassif presented with Ford Mustang after revealing desire

Dubai: Ford motor company has decided to present a Saudi Arabian activist with her dream car, after a landmark decree allowing women to drive for the first time in the ultra-conservative kingdom’s history.

Ford Middle East wrote on Twitter that it had a yellow Mustang waiting to be picked up by women’s rights activist Sahar Nassif ,who had declared her love for the car in an interview shortly after the royal decree was issued on September 26.

We’d like to give you your dream car,” Ford Middle East tweeted to Nassif on Friday, followed hours later by “Your Mustang awaits” with the picture of a yellow car speeding through a tunnel and the hashtag #MustangSahar.

Saudi Arabia on Tuesday announced it would allow women to drive from June 2018, ending a policy that for decades had severely curbed women’s mobility.