Saudi prince detained in corruption sweep out expects his acquittal within days

Saudi Arabia, Jan 27: Saudi Arabian billionaire Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, who was arrested during the massive corruption sweep in the administration sector said on Saturday that he expected to be acquitted of all charges and released in the coming days also not losing a penny from his assets.

In an exclusive interview with Reuters, Prince Alwaleed was speaking from his luxurious suite in Riyadh’s Ritz-Carlton hotel, now transformed into a heavenly prison to hold tycoons and royals.

“There are no charges. There are just some discussions between me and the government,” he said in the interview, conducted shortly after midnight. “I believe we are on the verge of finishing everything within days.”

“I have nothing to hide at all. I’m so comfortable, I’m so relaxed. I shave here, like at home. My barber comes here. I’m like at home, frankly speaking,” he said.

Its been two months since he has been detained in the luxurious prison along with other elite suspects. Since his detention, it is the first time he is making a public speaking. He said he expected to keep full control of his global investment firm Kingdom Holding Co without being required to give up assets to the government.

He described his confinement as a misunderstanding and said he supports reform efforts by the crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman known as MbS.

A 30-minute interview, including a tour of his suite, was granted largely in order to disprove rumours of mistreatment and of being moved from the hotel to a prison.