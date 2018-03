Jeddah/Saudi, August 8: Saudi Prince Salman bin Saad bin Abdullah bin Turki al-Saud had passed away.

Prince Salman Bin Saad Bin Abdullah Bin Turki Al-Saud dies — مارك (@Saudi_Bodyguard) August 8, 2017



He would receive his final rites at the Imam Turki Bin Abdullah Mosque in Riyadh after Azar.

The royal court of Saudi Arabia has announced the death of the Prince.

