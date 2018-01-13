Saudi women creates history by watching soccer match

| By : Web Desk

Riyadh, January 13: After achieving the right to drive, it appears that women in Saudi Arabia are bent on extirpating the unfair rules prevailing in the country. The women soccer fans in Saudi was able to watch a match, for the first time, between two local teams in Jeddah on Friday.

However, according to reports, the women were segregated in the stands from the male-only crowd with designated seating in the so-called “family section” at King Abdullah Sports City stadium.

This easing of the strict gender segregation was announced in October 2017, as a part of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s ambitious reforms to modernise Saudi society and boost the economy.

The order opened the previously male-only venues of King Fahd Stadium in Riyadh, King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, and Prince Mohammed Bin Fahd Stadium in Dammam to accommodate families.

The Saudi General Sports Authority said that it had made all the necessary preparations to create an attractive sports environment for families and to ensure their privacy.