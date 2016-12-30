Saudi women take to forbidden pleasures in incredible video

Riyadh , Dec30: A music video that attempts to tackle various stereotypes about Saudi Arabian women is winning major love on social media. Since being shared on December 23, the video has collected over 1.4 million views on YouTube and much praise on Twitter.

The video shows a group of burqa-clad women dancing, singing, skateboarding, and playing basketball together. It begins by showing the women sitting in a car as a toddler takes the wheel, appearing to mock the country’s laws that prevent women from driving and require them to be chaperoned at all times by a male guardian.

The women are then shown skating, skateboarding and riding toy scooters down the road, all the while having men stare and gesture at them to stop. The women, however, ignore the disapproval and continuing with what they are doing.

The video has received tremendous applause on Twitter.