Saudi’s female-only university starts hiring driving instructors

Riyadh/Saudi Arabia, Jan 3: After Saudi Arabia has permitted women to drive from June 2018, Princess Nourah bint Abdulrahman University (PNU) in Riyadh on Monday started accepting driving instructor applications through the university’s website to provide theoretical education and practical training to the female students who have been admitted to the college from various parts of the Kingdom to pursue a successful career.

Applicants must have a valid driver’s license and certified trainer’s permit, and be either Saudi or a resident living in the Kingdom.

Applicants are required to submit a copy of their national ID or valid residency card; a copy of a valid driver’s license; a copy of a recent medical examination; an attached CV as well as proof of educational qualifications; a certified trainer’s permit; and a second language certificate. Candidates must then pass an interview, reported ArabNews.

Women residing in the country who have a valid driver’s license issued by any other country can also apply for the job.