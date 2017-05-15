'Save Narmada Yajna' has begun: Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Amarkantak/Madhya Pradesh, May 15: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said though the Narmada Seva Yatra has ended but Narmada Yajna has begun to achieve the goals with which the yatra was commenced.

Addressing the concluding ceremony of the ‘Namami Devi Narmada Sewa Yatra‘ here, Prime Minister Modi said, “The Narmada Seva Yatra is a unique mass movement in our history. Though the Yatra has ended but the Yajna has begun to achieve the aims with which we commenced this Yatra”

He termed the Narmada as India’s lifeline for so many years. The Yatra had started from Amarkantak, where Narmada River originates, on December 11, 2016, and concluded after covering a distance of nearly 3,500 km.

“Maa (mother) Narmada is a life giver. I salute all those who have taken part in the Narmada Seva Yatra. The ‘Punya’ (blessings) from this Yatra will benefit the 125 crore people of India,” said PM Modi.

He commended the role of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan for launching the drive to make highly polluted Narmada River clean.

“ Shivraj Singh Chauhan understood the threats the Narmada is facing at a right time and began to work on saving the river,” said the Prime Minister.

He termed the document presented by the Madhya Pradesh Government to save Narmada as “futuristic with several learnings”.

The Prime Minister also linked the Namami Devi Narmada Sewa Yatra with the Swachh Bharat Mission and exhorted people to do their bid to make India clean.

“The biggest strength of a democracy is Jan Bhagidari. We are seeing great enthusiasm towards Swachh Bharat Mission. Success of Swachh Bharat Mission is not due to governments, it is due to people,” said Prime Minister Modi.

He congratulated Madhya Pradesh and its Chief Minister for contributing in the Swachh Bharat Mission.

“We are seeing the commendable strides Madhya Pradesh is making in Swachh Bharat Mission. I congratulate Madhya Pradesh. Twenty two out of 100 cities in ‘Swachh Survekshan 2017’ were from MP, which has become an inspiration for others,” said Prime Minister Modi, adding that “I am very happy that the MP Government is working on afforestation”.

Admitting the role of common people in the Swachh Bharat Mission, the Prime Minister said, “success of Swachh Bharat Mission is not due to governments; it is due to people”.

The pollution of the Narmada River has attracted attention of many.

Recently, the Central Pollution Control Board announced water in the three stretches of the Narmada is not even good for bathing. River cleaning is one of the top agendas of the Narendra Modi-led Union Government (ANI)