Savour mouth-watering specialties of Old Delhi in Gurgaon

If meandering in ‘Purani Dilli ki Galiyan’ to satiate your taste buds for finger-licking good ‘Daryaganj ke chhole bhature’ or melt-in-the-mouth kebabs don’t seem like the most exciting idea, an ongoing food fest in this suburb of the national capital is a must-go.

The Fortune hotel’s Zodiac restaurant here has come up with a ‘Purani Dilli ki Galiyan’ festival, which will run till April 17, and has on offer famous street food of Old Delhi which touches every point of your taste buds — be it salty, spicy or sweet or sour.

“What I noticed in Gurgaon is that most people have to drive down to Delhi to dine on the food of the city’s old quarters. People go all the way for a feast with their family; so I thought why not give them the same taste here in Gurgaon. I have tried to bring that part of Delhi here,” chef Inder Dev told IANS.

Dev said he spent three years to research about the dishes he is serving at the fest, and this involved spending time with the cooks and chefs who have inherited different recipes from their forefathers and to get to know the secret ingredients of their specialties.

With food for everyone, be it the pure non-vegetarian experience or the pure vegetarian, the menu offers an array of options. So, be ready to choose from ‘Chandi Chowk ki achari matthhi’, ‘puri sabzi’ or ‘Jama Masjid ki Meat Curry’ and ‘Dilliwali murgh changeji’.

You could also opt for a plate of ‘Daribe ke dahi golgappe’ teamed with shots of green chutney water; and there’s also the perfect not-so-spicy Afghani chicken, as also lamb ‘golis’ which are small smooth ovals of minced and spiced lamb.

If you sit down to sample even a little bit of all the variety that the fest offers, it may seem heavy on your tummy – almost making you feel as fat as Po the panda from “Kung Fu Panda”! At the end of it, it seems all worth it.

Food is an art, a reason to live for some people and if you are the sorts, the vegetarian dishes that many non-vegetarians avoid are a must try. A special mention to the ‘papad ki kadi’!

For the carnivores, don’t miss the meat curry with khamiri roti, a Mughal dish reminiscent of old Delhi’s charm.

Coming down to the options for the sweet-toothed food enthusiasts, the pink-hued rasogullas are like spongy bites of heaven, which you can eat with delectable rabri which is creatively served in a small blue pottery bowl.

Phirni, a creamy rice-based dessert and the deep orange jalebi with vark, an edible silver foil on top, is what disbalances your diet, adding sin to the indulgence many health freaks may stand against.

This experience at Zodiac may not enliven the charm of walking into Old Delhi’s busy bylanes, which emanate an almost unforgettable aroma of food, but it’s sure to entice you enough to explore that side of ‘Dilli’!

