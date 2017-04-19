Say no to body odour in this hot summer

New Delhi, April 19: Summer is here and with this is sweat and rashes. Sweat leads to odour, which most of the time, is depressing and literally nightmarish!. So if you are also struggling with the issue of body odour, here are some expert tips that might help you keep it at bay. – Shower twice a day: Taking bath twice a day, is a perfect solution for those who are likely to have excessive sweat. It not only cools you during the summer months but perfectly targets your body odor.

– Let your body dry before dressing: Dr Rohit Batra, Dermatologist, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital and Dreamworld Skin and Hair Clinic New Delhi suggests that it is better to let your body dry before putting on clothes. Wipe your body comprehensively with the towel to dry your body properly as wetness attracts sweat easily.

– Get rid of the unwanted hairs: Whether you wear full sleeved clothes or sleeveless tops and tees, you should get rid of the unwanted hair that may start giving foul smell due to sweating. The warm atmosphere is a perfect breeding ground for bacteria and hence, makes sure that you maintain proper hygiene.

– Use Antibacterial Soap: Dr Vivek Mehta, Dermatologist, Pulastya’s Cadle Skin Laser Clinic says, “Antibacterial soap helps to counter the bacteria of the body, which further helps to lessen the foul smell. Take advice from your dermatologist to select the soap as per your body type. Let them know in advance if you have any skin allergy or infection.” – Essential Oils: Using essential oils like lavender, peppermint and pine are also the best to reduce the body odour. These oils not only give you a nice fragrance but lasts longer.

– Using Lemon: Rubbing lemon on the parts that stink a lot can help you reduce the smell. You can also squeeze a lemon into the bucket and take bath with that water. It is a perfect solution to reduce smell from the feet. – Eat right food: “Oily/fried food, spicy food can also be a major reason behind extreme sweating which turns into bad body odor after a short while,” says Dr Batra

– Wear Right Shoes and Clothes: Don’t wear clothes made up of nylon or synthetic stuff as it retains sweat. Wear loose, comfortable cotton clothes that help evaporate sweat. Change your feet regularly and frequently especially in summers, this will give a fresh feel to the feet. Also wear, cotton socks while wearing shoes.

– Antiperspirant with deodorant: A deodorant covers the strong smell of sweating but one also needs an antiperspirant to control the extreme sweat during the day. Dr. Vivek Mehta says that a combination of antiperspirant and deodorant will keep your body odor far away. – Dose of Vinegar: As vinegar helps in balancing the pH level of the skin creating an antibacterial environment, it is one of the best methods to stop body odor. Since bacteria doesn't survive in the acidic atmosphere, you can splash some vinegar in the areas where sweating is maximum. This idea is really helpful in controlling the foul smell.