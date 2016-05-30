Sayyeshaa goes on learning spree with ‘Shivaay’

Mumbai, May 30: Sayyeshaa, the grandniece of veteran Bollywood actress Saira Banu, says she is glad that she got a chance to work with actor Ajay Devgn in her debut film “Shivaay”.

Sayyeshaa shares that working with Ajay was a ‘great learning experience’ for her.

“I am glad to have got an opportunity to share screen space with a superstar like Ajay Devgn. He is a thorough professional and working with him in ‘Shivaay’ has been a great learning experience,” Sayyeshaa said in a statement.

“I am thankful to him for giving me this opportunity,” added Sayyeshaa, who has studied in London and then in Mumbai.

By the look of the posters, “Shivaay” seems to be a fantastical story with a modern twist.

In the latest poster, Ajay is seen hanging down the rappelling rope, with a sickle in hand and ready to battle it out with what seem to be ice monsters.

Directed by Ajay, the film promises a bundle of action sequences, scenic backdrops, and an intriguing storyline.

The film has been shot in the scenic locales of the Balkan mountains of Bulgaria, Hyderabad and Uttarakhand. It is slated to release on October 28.