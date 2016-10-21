SBI advises customers to use its own ATM network

Kolkata, Oct 21:The country’s largest commercial lender, State Bank of India (SBI), has advised its customers to use the bank’s own ATM network after the security breach of around six lakh debit cards issued by the bank, an official said. “We are advising our customers to use SBI’s ATM network as a pro-active measure. At the same time, the bank is aiming to replace around six lakh debit cards within two weeks,” Partha Pratim Sengupta, CGM of SBI Bengal circle, told reporters here last night.

Meanwhile, the bank had blocked the debit cards whose security had been reportedly breached due to the malware attack. As for the Bengal circle, the bank is aiming at disbursing Rs 1,000 crore towards retail credit during the festive season. “Last year, retail lending during the festive season was Rs 700 crore,” he said. Under a new initiative, the bank has started a scheme called ‘Hope Loans’ by which it will contribute a portion of the proceeds from the repayment of home, personal, education and car loans to select NGOs engaged in sectors like shelter, education, health and environment.

