SBI chairman Arundhati Bhattacharya features in Fortune’s ‘Greatest Leaders’ list

New Delhi, Mar. 25: State Bank of India (SBI) Chairman, Arundhati Bhattacharya, ranked 26th in the fourth edition of Fortune’s World 50 Greatest Leaders list.

With this, Arundhati Bhattacharya has become the only Indian corporate leader to be featured in the list.

Fortune magazine puts out an annual list on world leaders in which the company said: “the leaders in this Fortune list excel at leading effectively in today’s challenging business environment.”

While announcing the names that have featured in the list, Fortune highlighted that Arundhati Bhattacharya, the first-ever woman to helm India’s largest bank, has steered State Bank Of India through rough waters.

“Arundhati Bhattacharya, the first-ever woman to helm India’s largest bank, has expertly steered State Bank Of India —No. 232 on the Global 500—through rough waters (an ongoing battle with bad loans) and sudden storms (India’s surprise demonetization scheme),” Fortune write-up on the State Bank Of India supremo read.

The list pointed out the ongoing merger of the State Bank Of India six associate banks and other achievements of Arundhati Bhattacharya.

“She’s been transformative to convert the 211-year old institution into the digital era and overhauling Human resource for her 200,000+ employees. The complex, 6-bank merger she is orchestrating will catapult State Bank Of India into the ranks of the world’s 50 largest banks,” Fortune said.

Arundhati Bhattacharya has helped to accommodate the 211-year-old institution into the digital era and overhaul the human resources department for more than 2,00,000 employees.

Bhattacharya is even said to have been orchestrating a complex, six-bank merger that is expected to catapult the SState Bank Of India into the ranks of the world’s 50 largest banks.

(With ANI Inputs)