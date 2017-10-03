SBI gears up for RBI rate cut with its own deposit rates

New Delhi: From October 1, SBI also reduced its base rate to 8.95 percent p.a. (from 9 percent) while its MCLR or marginal cost based lending rate continued to be at 8 percent on one-year tenure loans.

The rates have been revised for up to 1-year term deposits and for amount below Rs one crore.

According to the new structure, for up to 1-year deposits, SBI will offer a rate of 6.50 percent as compared to 6.75 percent earlier, the bank said.

For the similar maturity, the deposit rates for senior citizen have been cut to 7 percent from 7.25 percent. Currently, SBI and most other banks including HDFC and ICICI Bank are offering home loans starting from 8.35 percent for women borrowers and 8.40 percent for the rest. This comes as a precursor to the key interest rate decision on Wednesday and the Reserve Bank of India is widely expected to keep the repo rate unchanged at 6 percent.

SBI’s decision to reduce rates also comes just in three months as the rates were previously revised in July.