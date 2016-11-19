SBI Nagpur employee dies after collapsing during customer rush

Nagpur,Nov19:A 51-year-old employee of State Bank of India (SBI), handling cash counter at a city branch, died after he collapsed during a rush of people who had come to exchange the demonetised currency notes, a bank official said.

The deceased, identified as Rampantula Venkatesh Rajesh, was posted as a customer service assistant at Gandhi Nagar branch of SBI in south-western part of city.

Branch manager of the bank, S Nausadkar, confirmed the incident.

According to family members of the deceased, who was an ex-serviceman, he had complained of chest pain last night.

“His wife had advised him to visit a doctor and not to go to bank. However, citing work pressure, he went to the office. In the afternoon, when there was a huge rush of people at the bank, he started sweating profusely and soon collapsed,” a family member said.

Nausadkar said, “After Rajesh collapsed, he was immediately taken to a nearby private hospital. There, doctors tried to save him, but was declared dead half an hour later.”

Ambajhari police is in the process of registering a case of accidental death.