SBI Rs.570 cr. seizure: HC directs CBI to conduct preliminary enquiry

Chennai July 4:The Madras High Court on Monday directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to conduct a preliminary enquiry into the complaint on the alleged attempt to transfer Rs. 570 crore from Coimbatore to Visakhapatnam by the State Bank of India (SBI).

“If a prima facie case is made out the CBI shall initiate appropriate action in accordance with law,” Justice R. Subbiah said while passing orders on a criminal original petition moved by the DMK represented by its press relations secretary T.K.S. Elangovan. The petitioner alleged that the transfer relates to interstate movement of “huge hawala money” involving two States.

In a recent hearing, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) submitted that there was no international aspect (money laundering) involved in the transfer or any other such requisite facts such as involvement of government servants or loss to the government to warrant a CBI investigation.

The central agency also submitted that it expected the petitioner to put the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), and the SBI as respondents to the plea to answer the allegations, as their presence would have helped the court to come to a conclusion without much loss of time.

When the plea was taken up for final hearing on Wednesday, objecting to the contentions of the CBI, senior counsel P. Wilson who appeared for the petitioner said, “The moment a cognisable offence is alleged and a complaint is made to the agency, it is the CBI’s duty to register a case. The Apex Court has made it clear that the agency cannot go into the truthfulness of the case at the complaint stage. When a criminal compliant is made under the Prevention of Corruption Act the CBI must conduct preliminary enquiry. Even if the complaint does not make out a cognisable offence, they must close the case and inform the complainant about it.”

Pointing out the complaint filed by the petitioner to the CBI, the agency’s counsel Srinivasan said, “The entire complaint has only versions of serious doubts. The complaint is not against any particular bank official or person. It vaguely states that the offences have been committed by some high level officers of SBI. Whether cognisable offences can be made out based on ‘serious doubts’ is the primary question.”