SC agrees to hear Chandrakeshwar Prasad plea challenging bail to Shahabuddin

New Delhi,Sept16 : The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear on Monday a plea seeking cancellation of bail to controversial RJD leader Shahabuddin. Chandrakeshwar Prasad of Siwan had filed an appeal in the Supreme Court challenging Patna High Court’s order granting bail to the former RJD MP Shahabuddin. The petition has been been filed through lawyer Prashant Bhushan.

Chandrakeshwar’s three sons were allegedly murdered on the behest of gangster-turned-politician Mohammad Shahabuddin.

Earlier, Siwan Police had provided additional security to 20 people who face a threat to their lives after the release of former RJD MP Mohd Shahabuddin from jail. The witnesses whose security cover was enhanced included Chandrakeshwar Prasad.

Here is what Chandrakeshwar Prasad said after filing the appeal:

#I didn’t ask for ‘chanda’ as Shahbuddin is saying, I am asking for govt help. We have given affidavit and have also signed on the documents

#You should either keep such a person out of Bihar or give him the capital punishment

#We would request CBI too

#We are old and surviving on medicine

#Our family has been ruined

#We live while waiting to die, however we are still scared

#We want compensation; we want govt to help us

The return of former politician and murder accused Mohammad Shahabuddin to Bihar’s Siwan has struck fear in the hearts of the family of those he allegedly killed. Chandrakeshwar Prasad had said earlier that terror had returned to Siwan.

“People are now living in terror. Where will we go leaving Siwan? Somehow we are eking out a living. We don’t have any support. If God wants we will live, otherwise we will die. Shahabuddin can attack me as well. We never thought that he will kill my third son also, after killing my other two sons,” he said.

Mr Prasad’s two sons, Satish and Girish, were killed in an alleged acid attack in 2004. Their brother Rajiv, who was an eyewitness in the case, was killed in 2014 just days before he was set to depose against Shahabuddin.