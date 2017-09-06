SC allows 13-year old rape survivor to abort 32-week old foetus

New Delhi, September 6: The Supreme Court today allowed a 13-year old rape survivor from Mumbai to terminate her 32 week pregnancy. The 13-year old rape survivor is a class seven student. The Supreme Court denied the

termination of the pregnancy by saying it was too advanced and it could risk the life of mother.

32-week @ the foetus has fully developed!? And now the Supreme Court wants it to be aborted? Wow https://t.co/xtLowLLRGn — Ash (@Sahimun) September 6, 2017

Chief Justice Dipak Misra considered the fact that it was due to sexual abuse and that victim did not want to carry on with it. The Supreme Court ordered that the girl must be admitted to Sir J J Hospital in Mumbai on August 7 for a medical team to carry out Medical Termination of Pregnancy on August 8.In the previous hearing, the top court had asked the concerned hospital to examine the minor girl and ascertain the condition and advisability of permitting abortion. The girl`s mother moved the top court, seeking its permission to terminate the pregnancy of her daughter.