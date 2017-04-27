SC asked the Centre to implement the Lokpal Act without any delay

New Delhi, Apr 27: The Supreme Court today asked the Centre to implement the Lokpal Act without any delay.

A division bench, headed by Justice Ranjan Gogoi and also comprising Justice Navin Sinha, told the Centre to not hold the appointments of Lokpal and Lokayuktas in abeyance.

The judgment was delivered by a bench – comprising Justices Ranjan Gogoi and Navin Sinha – on a PIL filed by NGO Common Cause with regard to the appointment of the chairperson and members of the Lokpal.

On 28 March, after hearing arguments of all the parties, an SC bench reserved its decision on a batch of pleas seeking appointment of the Lokpal committee.

During the hearing, Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi said the Lokpal cannot be appointed in the current scenario as amendments regarding the definition of the Leader of Opposition in the Lokpal Act was pending in Parliament.

As per the Lokpal and Lokayuktas Act of 2013, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha will be part of the Lokpal selection panel. At present, there is no Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha.