SC asks Centre to make policies to check misuse of SIM cards

New Delhi [India], Feb. 6 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Monday asked the Central Government to make policies within a year regarding framing of rules and regulations so as to ensure the fact that the SIMs (Subscriber Identification Module) is not misused.

The apex court was hearing the plea filed by Lok Niti foundation seeking the court's intervention for a direction to streamline the unauthorized use of SIM cards in mobile phones.

The top court on January 23 gave the Centre two weeks to implement a mechanism to ensure proper verification of all mobile phone subscribers while issuing SIM cards.

The apex court bench headed by Chief Justice of India J.S. Khehar said that it is important to remove fictitious subscribers for a crackdown on fraudulent activities.

The Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by Lokniti Foundation gave suggestion on the mobile phone verification issue and said that there was a grave risk to the national security because of lack of verification of mobile phone subscribers.(ANI)