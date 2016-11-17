SC asks Delhi High Court to decide on Kejriwal’s plea to quash the defamation proceedings

New Delhi, November 17: The Supreme Court on Friday asked the Delhi High Court to decide on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s plea to quash the defamation proceedings against him by Amit Sibal — son of senior advocate and former Union Minister Kapil Sibal.

Amit Sibal is also a senior lawyer practising at the apex court.

Remanding the matter back to the High Court, the apex court bench of Justice A.K. Sikri and Justice (Mrs) R. Banumathi, made it clear that the proceedings before the trial court would go on.

The court said this as senior counsel Abhishek Manu Singhvi expressed the apprehension that remanding the matter to the High Court may be used to seek the stay on the proceeding.

Amit Sibal filed the defamation case against Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and activist lawyer Prashant Bhushan for alleging the conflict of interest.

In a press conference on May 15, 2013, the three had alleged the conflict of interest, saying that Amit Sibal had appeared in the Supreme Court for Vodafone while his father Kapil Sibal was the union communications minister.