SC asks Gujarat trial court to consider Asaram rape case urgently.

New Delhi, April 12: The Supreme Court on Wednesday has asked the Gujarat trial court to consider the case of Asaram Bapu urgently and finish the trial in a time bound manner, according to ANI.

In connection with a rape case, Jodhpur Police had arrested Asaram Bapu on August 3, 2013. Since then he is imprisoned. The case against hin was framed as a teenager had accused Asaram of sexually assaulting her during a celebration in a village near Jodhpur ashram. The Gujarat Government had earlier told the top court division bench that the rape case registered against Asaram would very likely proceed in an expeditious manner, adding that the trial would be completed within six months so the bail should not be granted to him in the case.

