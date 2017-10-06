SC asks senior lawyer Amarendra Sharan whether Mahatma Gandhi’s assassination be probed again?

New Delhi, October 6: The Supreme Court appointed the senior Advocate Amarendra Sharan as Amicus Curiae or impartial adviser in order to examine whether there is scope for re-investigation of the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi on Friday. Justices S A Bobde and L Nageswara Rao asked Amarendra Sharan to confirm whether there are pieces of evidence to accept petition seeking re-investigation. Mahatma Gandhi was assassinated around seven decades back.

The court told the petitioner Dr. Pankaj Phadnis that we appreciate your passion for the cause but we are not inclined to interfere. The court will hear the case again on October 30.

Mahatma Gandhi was shot dead at point-blank range in New Delhi on January 30, 1948, by Nathuram Vinayak Godse, an advocate of right-wing Hindu nationalism. The petition seeking to reopen of the probe was filed by Mumbai-based Dr. Pankaj Phadnis, a researcher and a trustee of Abhinav Bharat.

De Pankaj Phadnis confronted that such an investigation was essential because he had pieces of evidence in order to prove that a third person was involved in the murder. Unfortunately, the matter was not fully examined as the Supreme Court of India did not exist that time.

The bench told Dr. Pankaj Phadnis that we cannot go by political passions. The human being must be existing to face a trial if you want to order further investigation. Dr. Pankaj Phadnis asked the court to conduct a forensic test of the documents written by the police inspector who arrested Nathuram Godse.

The petition of Dr. Pankaj Phadnis alleges that four bullets were fired at Mahatma Gandhi and the fourth bullet killed him. It also claimed that a secret British Unit called Force 136 was also involved. A commission of inquiry was started in 1966 but could not fig up the entire conspiracy behind the assassination.

Dr. Pankaj Phadnis argued that the Privy Council in 1949 said that the Supreme Court must examine the case. But before that could happen, Nathuram Godse and Narayan Apte who were members of an organization called the Hindu Mahasabha were hanged for the assassination on 15 November 1949.