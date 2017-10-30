SC asks WB CM Mamata Banerjee to file petition in individual capacity, issues notice to telecom companies, Centre

New Delhi, October 30: The Supreme Court asked the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to file the petition in her individual capacity. The Court ordered this while hearing the Plea against linking Aadhar number with mobile numbers.

Meanwhile, the Court issued a notice to the Centre asking it to file a response within 4 weeks time. The Supreme Court has also sent a notice to telecom companies in connection with the pleas against linking Aadhaar with phone numbers.

While hearing another plea against the linking of Aadhaar with phone numbers, the Court observed that how can a state challenge a law passed by the Centre.

The West Bengal government which filed the plea challenging the linking of Aadhaar with a phone number would now amend it and would re-file the same.

During last week, the West Bengal Chief Minister had challenged the Centre on its decision of making it mandatory to link the Aadhaar number with phone numbers. She said she is not going to link her phone with Aadhaar, let them disconnect it.