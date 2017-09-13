SC decrees would not impose a complete ban on sale of firecrackers during Diwali in Delhi

NEW DELHI,Sept13The Apex Court on Tuesday ruled that it would not impose a complete ban on sale of firecrackers during Diwali in Delhi, but imposed several restrictions on its sale which would ensure reduce in the amount – likely to make prices shoot up. The order came in response to a PIL seeking a complete ban of firecrackers in the Capital to curb air pollution. A two-Judge bench comprising of Justices Madan B Lokur and Deepak Gupta reduced the amount of fire cracker to be sold saying that every citizen has the right to breathe clean air.

In November 2016, after high level of air pollution was reported in the capital, the Top Court had suspended all licenses which permission the sale of firecrackers in the Capital and the NCR region. In July 2017, the Top Court had also banned the use of antimony, lithium, mercury, arsenic and lead in making crackers. It also directed that every packet should have labels describing the chemical contents, failing which traders would be held liable.

The SC had also said that licenses would not be renewed until further orders from the Court; however this was met by strong opposition from firecracker association – Sivakasi, Tamil Nadu. The association argued that only firecrackers in not responsible for the deteriorating air quality in the Capital, and they should not be the only ones to be held liable. Delhi Air Pollution: The Air Quality Index of New Delhi, as recorded on September 13th was between 127 and 155 in a span of two hours.

The Air Quality Index is above normal which makes it unhealthy and detrimental to the health of children, elderly, and people affected with other diseases.

Last year Delhi suffered a heavy smog, for which an immediate cabinet meet was also held, hoever, Delhi CM Kejriwal said that the reason behind the poor condition was because of crop burning by farmers in Punjab and Haryana, and no amount of odd-even rule would help if the crop burning isn’t stopped. Kejrilwal and Environment Minister Anive Dave, along with crop burning held firecrackers responsible for the worsening condition of air pollution in the National Capital