SC directs Karnataka govt to release 6000 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu for next two days

NewDelhi,Sept27:The Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered Karnataka government to release 6,000 cusecs of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu for two days.

The next hearing in the case will be held on Wednesday.

Karnataka on Monday had sought time till January from the top court to release more Cauvery river water to Tamil Nadu as it needed the depleting source for drinking purposes.

On September 20, the apex court had directed Karnataka to release 6,000 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu every day till September 27. “It is respectfully submitted that in a year of insufficient rainfall and distress, the state is nonetheless obliged to reserve for supply to inhabitants water at national standards norms…” the Karnataka application said.

Tamil Nadu, too, has filed an application before the SC, asking it to refrain from hearing Karnataka’s petition until it has complied with the September 20 direction.

Last week, Karnataka legislature had passed a resolution that the river will be used only for meeting the drinking water needs of villages and towns in the Cauvery Basin and Bengaluru.

The resolutions, however, did not mention the top court’s order directing the state to release 6,000 cusecs a day (cubic feet per second) of water to Tamil Nadu till September 27.

Karnataka has maintained that its citizens would go thirsty and crops in the state will be ravaged if it releases any more water to Tamil Nadu.