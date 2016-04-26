SC directs Vijay Mallya to furnish details of assets held by him and family members in India and abroad to banks in a sealed cover

April 26, 2016 | By :

Newdelhi, April 26: The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed liquor baron Vijay Mallya to furnish details of assets held by him and family members in India and abroad to banks in a sealed cover. The Debt Recovery Tribunal in Bengaluru will decide on recovery proceedings against Mallya in two months.

Earlier on Sunday, the Ministry of External Affairs revoked the passport of Mallya, who is facing legal proceedings for the alleged default of loans worth over Rs 9,000 crore from various banks.

Tags: ,
Related News
Rohingya crisis: Supreme Court seeks Centre’s response
Rajiv Gandhi assassination: Supreme Court asks Centre’s stand on release of convicts
Justice Loya case: Further hearing on Feb 2; SC transfers two cases before Bombay HC to itself
SC to hear review petition of Nirbhaya gangrape convicts
Drama that damaged the decorum and dignity
Four judges and two musketeers
Top