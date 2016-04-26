SC directs Vijay Mallya to furnish details of assets held by him and family members in India and abroad to banks in a sealed cover

Newdelhi, April 26: The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed liquor baron Vijay Mallya to furnish details of assets held by him and family members in India and abroad to banks in a sealed cover. The Debt Recovery Tribunal in Bengaluru will decide on recovery proceedings against Mallya in two months.

Earlier on Sunday, the Ministry of External Affairs revoked the passport of Mallya, who is facing legal proceedings for the alleged default of loans worth over Rs 9,000 crore from various banks.