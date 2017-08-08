SC dismisses plea for making yoga compulsory in schools from classes 1-8.

New Delhi, August 8: On Tuesday, The Supreme Court dismissed a plea seeking the National yoga Policy and making the practice compulsory for students of classes 1-8 across the country. the Justice MB Lokur expelled the plea and said that the government should take a decision on such an issue. MB Lokur said that “We are nobody to comment on what should be taught in the schools. So, how could we express that.”

The court said that “What the schools should teach is not a fundamental right.” Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay, questioned the Ministry of Human resources Development, NCERT, NCTE and CBSE to ” include yoga and health education classes for students of classes 1-8, keeping in mind of the fundamental rights. On November 2016, the court asked the Centre to take a decision about it. The plea said that “State has a duty to provide health facilities to all citizens, especially to children and adolescents.

The plea had said, “State has an obligation to provide health facilities to all the citizens, especially to children and adolescents. In a welfare state, it is an obligation of the State to ensure the creation and sustenance of conditions congenial to good health. the right to health could not be protected without providing yoga and health education to children or without framing a National Yoga Policy to encourage and increase it.”