SC dismisses plea questioning government funds being used on Jammu and Kashmir separatists

New Delhi, September 15: The Supreme Court has dismissed a PIL seeking to declare as unconstitutional and illegal the alleged release of government funds to Jammu and Kashmir-based separatists.

A bench, headed by Justice Dipak Misra, said the issue was within the exclusive domain of the Centre.

According to the PIL, more than 300 crore rupees were spent on separatists on their stay at hotels, security and other expenses by the government, misusing the money.

The petitioner said, the issue was a big threat to the society and only the judiciary could protect the country.

The apex court said, the judiciary cannot examine what funds are given to whom when it comes to managing the situation in a state like Jammu and Kashmir.