Supreme Court dismisses plea seeking CBI probe in Kerala ice-cream parlour scandal case

New Delhi, July 4: The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed the plea by CPM leader V S Achuthanandan seeking a CBI probe into the Kerala ice-cream parlour sex scandal case.

The Apex court clearly stated that it would not become party to political battles where people have political vendetta and rivalries.

The alleged racket in the early 1990s involved an ice-cream parlour in Kozhikode as its base and was dubbed by the media as the “ice cream parlour sex case”.

According to reports, accusations first appeared in 1997 that an ice cream parlour in Kerala was actually a brothel. Furthermore, it was alleged that a number of high-ranking politicians were among the brothels’ owners.

Achuthanandan had alleged in his petition that the state government was not making any serious effort to bring the accused to book as several influential persons including its sitting. (ANI)