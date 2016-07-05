SC grants compensation to rail accident victims of train accident at Shahajahanpur district in UP

July 5, 2016 | By :

New Delhi, Jul 5 : The Supreme Court on Tuesday awarded compensation of Rs five lakh each to the families of the 18 people who were killed in February 2011 in a train accident at Shahajahanpur district of Uttar Pradesh.

An apex court bench of Chief Justice T.S. Thakur and Justice Uday Umesh Lalit also awarded compensation to those who suffered permanent disability, serious and other injuries.

Pronouncing the judgment, Justice Lalit said the railways had been directed to situations like this.

The 18 victims, who were travelling on the rooftop, were crushed to death as the train passed through a low over-bridge near Shahajahanpur.

(IANS)

Tags: ,
Related News
Link Aadhaar and book Tatkal ticket for free and pay later
Man takes selfie to be hit by train, lands him in hospital
‘Padmaavat will live’: SC has ordered all state govts to abide by the order
Justice Loya case: Further hearing on Feb 2; SC transfers two cases before Bombay HC to itself
Kalburgi murder: SC seeks Centre’s response on SIT probe
Baba Ramdev hits out at Tharoor for supporting SC’s ban on firecrackers: Sacrificing animals for Muslim festivals harm everyone
Top