SC grants compensation to rail accident victims of train accident at Shahajahanpur district in UP

New Delhi, Jul 5 : The Supreme Court on Tuesday awarded compensation of Rs five lakh each to the families of the 18 people who were killed in February 2011 in a train accident at Shahajahanpur district of Uttar Pradesh.

An apex court bench of Chief Justice T.S. Thakur and Justice Uday Umesh Lalit also awarded compensation to those who suffered permanent disability, serious and other injuries.

Pronouncing the judgment, Justice Lalit said the railways had been directed to situations like this.

The 18 victims, who were travelling on the rooftop, were crushed to death as the train passed through a low over-bridge near Shahajahanpur.

(IANS)