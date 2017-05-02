SC to hear plea challenging govt.’s decision making Aadhar mandatory

New Delhi, May 2: The Supreme Court would continue the hearing on Tuesday over the petition challenging the government’s decision to make Aadhaar mandatory for Permanent Account Number (PAN) and also for filing returns. Attorney General (AG) Mukul Rohatgi is likely to argue before the apex court division bench, headed by Justice Arjan Kumar Sikri.

The AG, beat law officer speaking to the Central Government, will contend on the issue of Aadhar on the purpose of Section 139AA, embedded in the Income Tax Act under the Finance Act, 2017.

Prior, the pinnacle court had rapped the legislature for making Aadhaar necessary for recording wage government forms.

It alluded to its request in 2015 when the pinnacle court had made the Aadhaar discretionary.

Alluding to this, the court stated, “How might you make Aadhaar card obligatory when we have passed a request to make it discretionary?”

Lawyer General Mukul Rohatgi contended that compulsory Aadhaar was the best way to check dark cash.

The court prior on March 27 indicated that Aadhaar card ought not to be made obligatory for benefiting legislative plans.

In an infringement of the peak court’s request, the Center acquainted a minute ago changes with the Finance Bill 2017, making Aadhaar required for recording charges.(ANI)