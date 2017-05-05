SC issues Contempt of Court notice to Kerala Govt over Senkumar case

New Delhi, May 5: The Supreme Court rejected the plea filed by the Kerala state government seeking clarification on the case of the reinstation of DGP TP SDenkumar. The court ordered the Government to pay Rs 25,000 as court fee.

Supreme Court has rejected the petition filed by the Government without even hearing the argument.

The court has affirmed that the stand of the Government cannot be justified. The court also decided to consider Contempt of Court petition filed by Senkumar for the delay in the appointment. This will be considered on Tuesday.The court sent a notice to the government seeking an explanation in this regard.

Meanwhile, the Court said that the chief secretary shall not appear before the court now. The judge said, “The Court clearly knows what to do next if the verdict is not implemented.”

The Supreme Court has made it mandatory for the state government and Chief Secretary Nalini Netto to implement the order on April 24 to reinstate the DGP TP Senkumar. Chief secretary Nalini Neto is the first respondent in Senkumar’s petition.

SenKumar in the petition alleges that Nalini Netto, who is responsible for removing him from the police chief post, is deliberately delaying his reinstation. The state government’s clarification petition has pointed out that he was appointed the DGP and the police head under the government order of May 22, 2015.