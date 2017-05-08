SC issues notice over ban on female genital mutilation in Bohra Community

New Delhi, May 8: The Supreme Court on Monday issued a notice and sought a ‘detailed reply’ from the Centre and several states over the issue of ban on female genital mutilation practised among Muslims of the Bohra Community.

A bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice of India Jagdish Singh Khehar and also comprising Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and D. Y. Chandrachud issued a notice to four states- Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan and Delhi.

FGM is a procedure which includes expulsion of skin from the clitoral hood of ladies, at seven years old or between the ages of six and 12.

In any case, as per the World Health Organization (WHO), it has no known medical advantages and the methodology may bring about a few prompt and long haul wellbeing outcomes.

The applicant, Sunita Tiwari looked for a heading to the respondents to execute the resolutions gone in December 2012, by the United Nations General Assembly in regards to the privileges of the youngsters forbidding Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) or Khatna or female circumcision, of which India is a signatory and has additionally endorsed UN Convention on the Rights of the Child, UN Universal Declaration of Human Rights and issue proper rules to this impact.

Tiwari likewise looked for a course to the respondents to put an entire restriction on the unlawful and cruel routine with regards to FGM as the same is being violative of crucial rights under Article 14 and 21 and Article 39 of the Directive Principles of state approach (DPSP) of the Constitution.

In her appeal to she likewise guided the respondents to issue fitting requests to all the Director Generals of state police to make a move on instances of FGM under the current laws of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) until such time that stricter laws or rules are surrounded by the respondents to stop this practice in India. (ANI)