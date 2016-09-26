SC issues notice to Delhi Govt. over Chikungunya menace, top court to hear matter on Sept 30

New Delhi, September 26: The Supreme Court on Monday issued notice to Delhi Government after hearing the plea on deaths due to chikungunya and dengue.

The apex court took the plea filed by Delhi-based doctor Anil Mittal on chikungunya menace in the national capital as a suo motu matter and registered it as a Public Interest litigation (PIL).

The top court will hear the matter next on September 30.

The apex court issued notices to all the civic agencies, including all the three MCDs and NDMC over chikungunya menace.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain met Chief MinisterArvind Kejriwal earlier on Tuesday and apprised him of the fact that the Delhi High Court had asked the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) last year to take steps to prevent the spread of these diseases.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia held a press conference to announce that he will ensure that dengue, chikungunya and malaria in Delhi are kept under check through intensive fogging in all areas.

Sisodia spoke about how fogging will be used till the end of October to remove all mosquitoes.

He further mentioned that although this work is under the jurisdiction of the Municipal Corporation ofDelhi (MCD), still the Delhi government will co-operate with the MCD to push the agenda to fight these vector-borne diseases all over Delhi.