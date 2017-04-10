SC mocks CPM-led Kerala Govt, asks did it remove DGP after Mahija’s hunger strike

New Delhi, April 10: The Supreme Court on Monday had mocked at the Kerala Government while hearing the plea of former Kerala DGP TP Senkumar. The Supreme Court has asked whether the government has changed the DGP as Jishnu Pranoy’s mother Mahija has staged hunger strike for five days. Justice Madan B Lokur has commented this while hearing the plea regarding the removal of TP Senkumar from his former position.

In the appeal, TP Senkumar alleged that he was removed from his former post as part of a political revenge. But the government had answered to the Supreme court that Senkumar is not a political rival to them. Eventually, Senkumar, in his affidavit, denied this declaration by the government and stressed that even the chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan had called him a political rival.

Earlier on Monday, the Supreme Court had rejected Kerala government’s plea to delay the ruling on the petition submitted by TP Senkumar. Senkumar’s plea is against him being removed from his position as DGP in charge of law and order. The bench headed by justice Madan B Lokur made it clear that the ruling will be imposed today itself.

While the BJP leader Kuimmanam Rajasekharan said that the Supreme Court’s comment on is a backlash to the Kerala Government. He also asked, “can you not remove DGP Loknath Behra at least now”. The issue is very crucial when the Kerala Government is concerned. If the Supreme Court judgement is in favour of TP Senkumar, the government would become liable to take Senkumar back to his DGP’s post. And no doubt, this would become the last nail on the CPM-led Kerala Government. The terrible egoistic attitude of the government would be better visible then.

The Apex court had earlier ordered the government to present all important records in connection with the removal of Senkumar as DGP. The court had also directed the government to present all records of conversations that happened to remove Senkumar. The Supreme court has also demanded the submission of all files regarding Jisha’s murder, Puttingal accident, and also judicial investigation commission reports till date.

Senkumar had earlier explained that he is eligible for another two years of service, as was in the case of Prakash Singh, and requested he is given the necessary extension of service. Senkumar would retire in May.