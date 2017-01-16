SC notice to Centre, telecom regulatory body, WhatsApp and Facebook on user data privacy

New delhi, January 16: Supreme Court issues notice to centre, telecom regulatory body, WhatsApp and Facebook on data privacy issue.

Earlier, WhatsApp had made extensive changes to its privacy policy on August 25, the first time since it was acquired by Facebook, giving users the option of sharing their account information with the social network giant. The messaging service gave its users 30 days till September 25 to opt out of the policy. Senior advocate Siddharth Luthra, appearing for WhatsApp, had told court that there are government regulations in place and the application does not share users private messages, contents, photos or data with Facebook.