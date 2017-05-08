SC on Fodder scam case: Lalu Yadav to be tried for criminal conspiracy

New Delhi, May 08: In a noteworthy difficulty to Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) boss Lalu Prasad Yadav, the Supreme Court on Monday permitted the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI’s) request testing the Jharkhand High Court’s request of dropping charges against the previous Bihar boss pastor in the fodder scam case.

53 cases were enrolled for theft of assets on the guise of purchasing fodder case for dairy cattle.

In 2014, the Jharkhand High Court had offered help to the RJD supremo and others by dropping charges of criminal trick, criminal rupture of trust and avoidance of defilement in the fodder scam.

The court had suppressed the cases because a man sentenced in one case couldn’t be attempted in comparable cases in view of same witnesses and confirmations.

Notwithstanding, the CBI had fought that however, the cases have emerged from the fodder scam, they are distinctive in nature as various sums were included from various treasuries.

The pinnacle court prior on April 20 held its judgment for the situation and requested that all gatherings concerned give their entries inside seven days.

The court additionally heard the request recorded by RJD supremo testing his correctional facility sentence regarding the mid-1990s fodder scam case.

The fodder scam identifies with the deceitful withdrawal of around Rs. 1,000 crores by the Animal Husbandry division from different regions when Lalu was the Bihar boss pastor from 1990 to 1997. (ANI)