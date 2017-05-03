SC orders AIIMS to submit report on HIV+ve women seeking abortion

Supreme Court of India.

New Delhi, May 3: The Supreme Court has asked the AIIMS Hospital to constitute a medical board and submit a report to determine the condition of HIV positive woman, who wants her 26-week old foetus to be aborted.

