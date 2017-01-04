SC orders Karnataka to release 2000 cusecs of Cauvery water per day to Tamil Nadu

January 4, 2017 | By :
Karnataka not yet fully complied with order in Cauvery water issue, TN says Supreme Court.Karnataka not yet fully complied with order in Cauvery water issue, TN says Supreme Court

NEW DELHI, Jan 4: The Supreme Court on Wednesday announced to continue the hearing of the Cauvery water issue on February 7.

A bench of the Supreme Court headed by Justice Dipak Misra and comprising Justice Amitava Roy and Justice A. M. Khanwilkar extended the interim order in the water issue, directing Karnataka to release 2,000 cusecs of Cauvery water per day to Tamil Nadu, till the next order.

The lawyer from the side of Tamil Nadu Shekhar Naphade urged the three-judge bench to bring the matter to a logical end for which there should be continuous hearing.

The apex court mentioned that the hearings would go on for three weeks at 2 p.m. daily from February 7 onwards so that the issue could be resolved and the appeal would be finalised.

Earlier, on December 9, the apex court upheld its constitutional power and right to hear appeals filed by Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Kerala, against the 2007 Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal final award.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,
Related News
Bus fare hike: Opposition parties including DMK to protest tomorrow
K’taka Govt drops ‘minorities’ from circular; CM asks BJP not to communalize issues
Now This: Tamil Nadu University bans bachelors from entering garden
Saudi prince detained in corruption sweep out expects his acquittal within days
I dare Karnataka CM to stop BJP from forming next government here : Amith Shah
‘Padmaavat will live’: SC has ordered all state govts to abide by the order
Top